

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for his alleged role in an unprovoked attack on man with autism in Mississauga has surrendered to police.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, turned himself over to Toronto police’s 21 Division Monday morning where he was later transported to 12 Division.

Jag Virk, who identified himself as Dhami’s lawyer, told CTV News Toronto last week that his client intends on “maintaining his innocence” upon turning himself in.

He is due to appear in court sometime today for a bail hearing.

The first of the three suspects wanted in connection with the case was arrested on Friday at a hotel in Windsor.

That suspect, identified as 22-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, also faces one count of aggravated assault.

Police in Windsor arrested a 44-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man in connection with the case the same day. Those suspects, identified as Hardip Padda and Harmanvir Chahil, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

The arrests come after the release of a now widely-shared video which shows three males approach a man seated on the staircase at the Square One bus terminal on March 13.

While he puts on his rollerblades, the suspects attack the man, repeatedly punching and kicking him until he cowers on the bottom of the staircase.

The 29-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and some cuts to his face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but returned home to his family that night.

Police have not yet identified the third suspect seen in the video but said previously they have reason to believe he might go by the name “Jason.”

They describe him as a South Asian male with a medium build and unshaven face. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white lettering along the sleeves, black track pants and black shoes.

Anyone who knows any information about his whereabouts is being asked to call police.