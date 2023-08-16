Second suspect charged in homicide of 67-year-old man found dead in Toronto apartment

Toronto police have charged a second suspect in connection with the homicide of a 67-year-old man.

Police announced Wednesday evening that 29-year-old Kidus Kane of Toronto is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Ahmed Hassan.

The 67-year-old was found deceased inside an apartment unit near Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road on the evening of Aug. 9.

Hassan’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Police said Kane will appear in court on Thursday morning.

His arrest came a day after 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the city's 38th homicide of the year.

Police told CP24 on Tuesday that Ahenakew and Hassan knew each other but did not specify their relationship. It is unclear if Kane knew the victim.