TORONTO -- Hamilton police have charged a second suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a teenage girl in 2020.

On the early morning of July 16, 2020, police responded to a shooting in a residence on St. Matthews Avenue.

When they arrived at the home, they found 17-year-old Myah Larmond suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police subsequently arrested 21-year-old Davonte Skye-Davis and charged him with one count of manslaughter.

Police previously said that Larmond was not the intended target and evidence suggested that “carelessness and recklessness” led to the shooting.

On Friday, after more than a year since the shooting, police announced that they have arrested another man who they said fled the scene.

Hamilton resident Cadence Beauparlant, 20, was charged with manslaughter and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm. He appeared in court Friday.

Police said they “are satisfied that all persons at the house party at the time of the shooting have been identified.”