A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of a 21-year-old Brampton man earlier this week.

Paviter Singh Bassi suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault near Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail on the evening of March 19.

He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

Witnesses had reported to police that they saw Bassi being beaten next to his truck by two males using “some sort of sticks.”

At the time, police said they were trying to determine what led up to the attack. They said it wasn’t clear why Bassi got out of his truck in the first place.

Police announced the first arrest in the case on Tuesday. They say two males are now facing charges in connection with Bassi’s death.

A suspect identified as Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder. Police say he is not related to the victim.

The second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra, was arrested on Wednesday. He is also facing a first-degree murder charge

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and anyone who may have dashboard camera video of the assault to come forward.