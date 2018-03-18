

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a second victim -- a woman -- has died of her injuries in hospital following a shooting outside of a North York bowling alley last night.

Toronto police were called to Playtime Bowl on Samor Road, in the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area, shortly after 10 p.m. after reports that multiple shots had been fired.

First responders found a man and a woman believed to be in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said Sunday morning that the woman died of her injuries in hospital.

Neither of the victims have been identified so far.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police are expected to provide an update on the deadly shooting later today.