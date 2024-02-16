Second person arrested, charged in death of delivery driver in July

A second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a delivery driver during a violent carjacking in Mississauga last summer.

Gurvinder Nath, 24, was delivering pizza just after 2 a.m. on July 9 in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads when a group of suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle.

Officers said an altercation ensued and the suspects drove away in Nath’s car, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a trauma centre but died days later on July 14.

“He was innocent, he was just delivering pizza (when) random people hit him on his head,” Balram Krishan, Nath’s cousin, told CTV News Toronto at the time.

Jazaine Kerr (left) has been charged with second-degree murder in the July death of Gurvinder Nath (right). (Peel Regional Police / Supplied)

On November 22, 2023, Peel police arrested and charged a youth in connection with the homicide. The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police say the second was arrested upon the execution of a search warrant at a Brampton residence on Thursday. He has been identified as 21-year-old Jazaine Kerr. Police say that officers also seized a firearm during the arrest.

Kerr, the second accused party, has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

It is not clear whether police are seeking any additional suspects.

Police, however, say that there is still an active investigation into the case and anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact investigators.