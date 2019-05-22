Second Niagara cop charged after shooting in Pelham, Ont
Niagara Regional Police, OPP and the SIU attend a scene near Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, Ont., where a Niagara Regional Police officer was shot by a fellow officer, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 2:35PM EDT
PELHAM, Ont. -- A second Niagara regional officer has been charged in an altercation between two cops in Pelham, Ont.
Provincial police say 52-year-old Const. Nathan Parker of St. Catharines is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting with intent to resist arrest and assault with a weapon.
He's expected to appear in court in St. Catharines in June.
In March, Ontario's police watchdog said another officer had been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 52-year-old fellow officer.
The Special Investigations Unit said Det. Shane Donovan was also charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to the incident last Nov. 29.
It happened while the two officers were investigating a collision that happened days earlier.