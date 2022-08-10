Second Mississauga teen arrested in deadly shooting at Niagara Falls entertainment complex

Multiple people are injured following a shooting on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, police say. (Courtesy: Mike Nguyen) Multiple people are injured following a shooting on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, police say. (Courtesy: Mike Nguyen)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton