A second man injured in a triple shooting in Etobicoke last night has died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial complex in the area of Thirtieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police originally said they located three victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of those victims, both of whom are male, were rushed to hospital with serious injures where one of them was pronounced dead.

A third victim transported herself to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

On Tuesday, police said the second male victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

The deaths are Toronto’s second and third homicide of 2022.