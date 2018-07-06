

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The second and final outstanding suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in a Toronto Community Housing building east of downtown last month has been taken into custody.

Police and paramedics found Brent Young, 41, in a third-floor unit of a building in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 2:30 a.m. on June 25.

Young was located suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said at the time.

Following the fatal shooting, officers said they had obtained and were reviewing security camera footage from the building.

On the night of June 28, investigators said Toronto-resident Warren Farrell, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with this case.

On Thursday, a suspect identified as Mark Thompson 39, was arrested.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Thompson appeared in court at College Park on Thursday.

Officers are still asking any member of the public who saw either of the suspects between the night of June 24 and the morning of June 25 to contact them at 416-808-7400.