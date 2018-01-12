

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing outside a commercial plaza in Oshawa on Thursday afternoon.

A victim, now identified as 17-year-old Neveithan Baskaran, was outside a plaza near Taunton and Harmony roads just before 3 p.m. when he was stabbed.

Baskaran was reportedly without vital signs at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued Friday, police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy taken into custody at the time has been charged with second-degree murder in Baskaran’s death.

Police are withholding the identity of the suspect as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The stabbing was the first homicide of 2018 in Durham Region.