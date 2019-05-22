

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old man in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Paramedics responded to a medical call at a home on Shanly Street, near Westmoreland Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a 43-year-old man was found suffering from “obvious signs of trauma” in an upstairs apartment.

The victim, who has now been identified as 43-year-old Valland Spolarich, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the homicide unit were called in to investigate the incident.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that Herculano Pimentel, 50, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the man’s death.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall later this afternoon.

Police told CP24 that they believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.