Second Canada-wide warrant issued for man with 'noticeable' face tattoos known to frequent Toronto
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the second time this year for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Michael Stamatakos, 31, is currently serving a two-year sentence for arson, uttering death threats, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and fleeing from police.
Ontario Provincial Police said he is known to frequent the Toronto area and has tattoos “covering most of his face,” including large black circles around his eyes, a set of teeth across his mouth and a tear drop under his right eye.
In February, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a Canada-wide warrant for Stamatakos after he first allegedly breached his statutory release.
A month later, a nurse at a Hamilton hospital recognized him, called police and Stamatakos was arrested.
“He was cooperative,” Steven Sermet from the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad told CTV News Toronto at the time. “He knew that going to the hospital he would get arrested.”
Stamatakos is five-foot-five, weighs 110 lbs and has a shaved head and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Stamatakos is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
LIVE AT 10 AM Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
-
-
-
