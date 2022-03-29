Second busiest runway at Toronto Pearson Airport to be shut down for at least 7 months

Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The federal government is warning Canadians against non-essential travel internationally due to the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin Travelers are photographed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The federal government is warning Canadians against non-essential travel internationally due to the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton