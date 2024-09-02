TORONTO
Search underway for swimmer missing in Lake Ontario near Bluffers Park Beach

The Toronto Police Marine Unit helps rescue a pair of teens stranded in a boat on Lake Ontario on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011. The Toronto Police Marine Unit helps rescue a pair of teens stranded in a boat on Lake Ontario on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011.
Toronto police's marine unit is “actively searching” for a missing swimmer who was last seen late Monday afternoon in Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs.

Police said they were called to Bluffers Park Beach, south of Kingston Road and west of McCowan Road, shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of someone in the water needing help.

They said that the person may have fallen off a personal watercraft.

In an update posted on X, police said that updated information suggests that the person was on a floatation device that deflated in the water.

Toronto fire is also assisting with the search.

More details to come.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

