Search underway for missing boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Brampton.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the unnamed child exited a vehicle that was travelling westbound on Highway 407 near Mississauga Road at around 2:40 p.m. and then walked away along the north side of the highway.

The boy is described as a white male, who is four-foot-seven in height and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt, a red jacket, and black and white running shoes.

“We have been canvassing that area. You may see OPP aviation as well as ground units doing searches in that area,” Schmidt said in a video posted to social media. “This child could have wandered really anywhere at this point.”

He urged anyone who lives or work in that area, which has a lot of commercial buildings, to keep a close eye out for the boy.

“There is a possibility he may have wandered into a property. He could be hiding under a vehicle. He could be anywhere on property and we need your assistance,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.