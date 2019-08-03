

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





A search is underway for a missing man who disappeared from a medical facility while on an authorized pass.

Police say that 59-year-old Robert McNamara was last seen at medical facility in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area on Friday afternoon, though they have refused to confirm whether that facility is the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Police say that members of the public should not approach McNamara should they see him and should instead call 911.

The disappearance is the latest in a series of incidents involving patients from medical facilities in the area.

Zhebin Cong, a 47-year-old CAMH patient with a violent past, fled the country on July 3 while out on a day pass from the centre.

Then on Tuesday 45-year-old Anthony Murdock disappeared while on an accompanied pass.

Murdock, who had previously been found not criminally responsible (NCR) for an indecent act, was subsequently located in Brampton early Friday morning and taken into police custody.

McNamara is described as white, about five-foot-seven with a thin build, salt/pepper hair, a full beard, a receding hairline and brown eyes.