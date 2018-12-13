Search on for vehicle stolen from Brampton with dog inside
Markie is seen in this undated photo. (Peel Regional Police handout)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 8:13AM EST
Police are searching for vehicle stolen on Wednesday in Brampton with a dog inside.
The white Nissan Rogue was stolen from the Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street area sometime last night.
Markie, a Lhasa-Poodle breed, was inside the vehicle when it was taken.
Police say Markie was wearing a green jacket at the time. A photo of the dog with its coat has been provided.
The vehicle is a 2011 model with the Ontario licence plate CEH S231.
Peel Regional Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle or dog to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.