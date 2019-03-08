

CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who escaped from custody at an East York hospital on Thursday night.

Duarte Borges was in care of police at Michael Garron Hospital, near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues, at around 7 p.m. when he escaped.

The 56-year-old fled on foot, but police do not know which direction he took.

He is described as being five-foot-five, 140 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and an unshaven face with a “slight moustache.” He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, a grey toque with a logo on the front, black pants and tan boots.

Police say Borges walks with a limp and often frequents East York and Toronto’s downtown core.

He is not considered to be a risk to public safety.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to contact police at 41 Division immediately.