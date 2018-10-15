

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Halton Region are searching for a missing man and his 11-month-old son who disappeared from Burlington early Monday morning.

Shane Wall and his son Jacob Antunes-Wall were last seen leaving from home around 4:35 a.m.

"Some of the circumstances are a bit unusual for Shane," Const. Ryan Anderson told CP24. "It’s not typical for him to leave the home at 4:30 a.m. So that would be the main reason we want to locate them and ensure their safety."

Police believe Wall is driving a grey 2007 Acura RDX with the licence plate CDPF-919. Police said it's unclear what direction they headed nor if they left the Burlington area.

Wall and his son were wearing “dress clothing,” police say, with Shane's clothing described as a light green suit jacket and pants.

Wall is described as a white male, about six-foot-one, 180 pounds with light brown hair.

The baby is about 25 pounds with light brown hair.

"He has custody of his child and there’s no reason to believe he’s not equipped to take care of his son, there’s no reason to believe he would harm his son. We just locate them and make sure they’re okay," Anderson said.

Police say they’re concerned for their safety and urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.