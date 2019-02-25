

CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian suffered serious injuries overnight in Scarborough after being hit by a vehicle that ultimately fled the scene.

It happened in a parking lot near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 3:15 a.m.

According to Toronto police, a driver struck a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles in the lot before driving off.

The female victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said Monday.

Police described the vehicle as a “black car,” but provided no other details about the possible driver or vehicle.

Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.