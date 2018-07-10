

CTV News Toronto





The search is on for “Nicky,” a female dog police say was stolen from a vehicle in Oakville last week.

The owner told Halton Regional Police that the dog had been left in an unlocked vehicle parked at 2084 Speers Road, near Third Line, at around 2:30 p.m. on July 6.

“Within minutes” of leaving the dog in the car, police say the owner returned to find her gone.

The dog, a Hungarian Vizsla, is about 80 pounds and has reddish-brown fur with a white chest. Police say she was wearing a red collar when she was last seen.

A photograph of Nicky has been released in an effort to locate her.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.