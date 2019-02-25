Search for driver in Scarborough fail-to-remain crash involving pedestrian
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 9:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 1:07PM EST
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries overnight in Scarborough after being hit by a vehicle that ultimately fled the scene.
It happened in a parking lot near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 3:15 a.m.
According to Toronto police, a driver struck a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles in the lot before driving off.
The female victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said Monday.
Police described the vehicle as a “black car,” but provided no other details about the possible driver or vehicle.
Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.