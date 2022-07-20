Search continues for senior missing from Toronto's west end for more than a week

The family of a missing 76-year-old man is desperately appealing for the public’s help to find their loved one.

Antonio Madeira, a well-known resident of west Toronto’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood for more than 40 years, was last seen on Tuesday, July 12, sometime between 10:30 and 11 a.m., near Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent.

He was reported missing to Toronto police last Wednesday night.

Described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with a thin build, a tanned complexion, hazel eyes, balding short white hair, and a full white beard, Madeira, who walks with a slight limp, was last seen wearing a dark or black jacket with a distinctive large white stripe on each arm, light khaki pants, white or light-colour shoes, and a baseball cap. He was also carrying his wallet and keys.

In the days since his disappearance, those who know and love Madeira have been putting up posters in neighbourhoods throughout the city’s west end and doing daily searches for him.

“We have no idea what happened to my father, but it’s getting to the point where it’s beyond concerning, especially with this heat,” said Madeira’s son, Michael, who asked people to check their yard, shed, garage, local park, and even laneway, for him.

“We’re just really trying to keep the word out. We need help to find him.”

Micheal said while his father is a strong-willed person, he’s likely afraid, confused, and disheveled after being away from home for more than a week.

Madeira may be in the early stages of dementia, his son shared. Michael said it’s possible his father may have experienced some sort of episode and became disoriented.

So far, there have been a few sightings of Madeira.

The day he went missing, he was reportedly spotted in the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.

Over the weekend, a couple of people said they may have seen Madeira near Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Teams of volunteers, many of who are connecting through social media, are now scouring an area bounded by Lawrence to Wilson avenues and from Caledonia to Allen roads for Madeira.

Police are also working to collect any relevant video footage in an effort to track Madeira down, Michael said.

In a July 20 statement, Det. Sgt. Roger Desrochers, of 13 Division, said they’ve been searching non-stop for Madeira, who speaks Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and a little bit of English.

“Investigators have been working around the clock following up on possible sightings of Antonio Madeira,” Desrochers told CP24.

“We encourage the public to phone police the moment they locate a person that may appear lost or disoriented.”

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

People can also contact Michael Madeira directly at 647-282-8439 to report sighting of his father.