

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are still searching for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.

Shirley Lee disappeared in the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road around 9 p.m. on Monday. Lee has Alzheimer’s and police said she was last seen knocking on the door of a residence in the area, asking for a family member.

“We have followed up with that occupant and that occupant was able to provide some information and video footage of Shirley,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “After that interaction, there were no further confirmed interactions with Shirley.”

Lee has been described by police a white female with a thin build, standing at about five-foot-three inches tall. She has short, salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and black running shoes.

Officers are conducting a “level 3” search, which is considered one of the highest levels in terms of priority. A command post was set up on Tuesday to help coordinate the search.

“The concerns are generally being out in this climate for a long period of time. That is a big concern for us, as well as some medications that Shirley does not have with her,” Paoletta said.

He said that officers have thoroughly searched the Scarborough bluffs and the terrain around the area.

On Tuesday, Lee’s grandson told CP24 that his family has been helping police search parts of the neighbourhood that her grandmother is familiar with.

“She’s confused and alone,” Chris Chase said. “She’s a very nice lady, very kind. She has lived in this area for many years – 22 years now.”

“She would know this area, she has Alzheimer’s so she might be looking for something familiar, something she used to know and hopefully she is there safe and we can bring her home.”

Investigators are asking members of the public to search their property for any signs of Lee.

“We are looking for any information or any signs that Shirley has been in the area,” Paoletta said. “Video is very important. Please check your video cameras. Even if you think you are slightly outside of this geographical area, please take a look.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4300.