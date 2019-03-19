

CTV News Toronto





The search continues for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brampton on Sunday that left a 21-year-old man with critical injuries.

Navindra Sookramsingh was walking south on West Drive, between Clark Drive and Orenda Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle travelling in the same direction.

Peel Regional Police said Sookramsingh was thrown more than 20 metres. He suffered multiple broken bones and sustained both facial and internal injuries.

The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police said the crash was witnessed by a driver heading north on West Drive. Reports from witnesses suggest Sookramsingh was walking on the roadway when a vehicle “similar to a beige Toyota Corolla” struck him and left the scene.

Police believe the vehicle involved may have minor front end damage.

Neither the vehicle nor the driver has been located.

“We recognize that you are probably frightening by what happened,” Det. Sgt. Gary Carty said in a news release on Tuesday.

“We are hoping that you will do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Police are also asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera to check their footage and report anything relevant.