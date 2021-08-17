TORONTO -- Toronto police are continuing to search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen early Monday morning.

Teniah Earle was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street in Toronto's east end.

Police say they are concerned for Earle’s well-being and have set up a command post at Park Vista and Dawes Road.

“Teniah has been known to wander for quite some distance and has been known in the past to walk quite far,” Sgt. Bryan Magee told reporters Tuesday morning.

“She has been known to stop and ask members of the public for something to drink or something to eat, which is how she's been located in the past,” he added.

Police believe Earle wandered off on her own and that her disappearance is not suspicious.

“At this point there's nothing to suggest any type of foul play or anything of that like, yes, at this point we believe that Teniah has simply wandered off and we'd like to find her,” Magee said.

Magee also noted that Earle is autistic and might be startled by loud noises.

“She is not on any medication so we have no concerns in that sense that she's late for any medication or anything like that. However, she is autistic. I have been advised that she may be rather timid around a commotion or any loud noises or extreme situations,” Magee said.

Earle is described as standing at five-foot-six inches tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, with a medium build and has short braids.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve blouse that was navy blue with thin vertical white stripes, black legging pants, black sneakers with pink stripes and was possibly carrying a pencil case with crayons inside.

Earle may also be carrying a grey, plastic water bottle with a Hyundai logo and a distinctive silver cap.

Police are asking the public to check their surroundings and to report any sightings of Earle.

“We have been and will continue to utilize any and all resources available to us, which have included and will continue to include members of our mounted units, our marine units, and various other specialized units to assist with areas such as this rather vast green space here...which we have been scouring for the last couple of days and we'll continue to do so,” Magee said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).