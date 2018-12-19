

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood has been placed in lockdown after reports of a possible drive-by shooting in the area.

Toronto police it received reports of a shooting outside Firgrove Public School, near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, around 3:05 p.m.

Officers responded “within the minute,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 over the phone.

“It happened at a particularly difficult time as that’s when we would expect the schools are getting out,” he said.

Toronto police said they found “evidence of gunfire” but are still searching for a potential victim.

A suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white or silver SUV or minivan, police said.

Hopkinson said there were no reports of injuries inside the school.

The area around the school has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians while police investigate the incident.