TORONTO
Toronto

    • School in Durham region closed for police investigation

    Durham Police

    A school in Oshawa, Ont. is closed while police investigate a threat received on Monday morning.

    Maxwell Heights Secondary School, located on Coldstream Drive in Oshawa, Ont., reported the threat to police on Monday morning, according to a tweet posted by Durham District School Board.

    "We made the decision to close the school to give emergency services time to investigate," the district said. "Students will be asked to return home."

    Police are on the scene and said officers are "working to ensure the safety of students and staff."

    This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News