School in Durham region closed for police investigation

A school in Oshawa, Ont. is closed while police investigate a threat received on Monday morning.

Maxwell Heights Secondary School, located on Coldstream Drive in Oshawa, Ont., reported the threat to police on Monday morning, according to a tweet posted by Durham District School Board.

"We made the decision to close the school to give emergency services time to investigate," the district said. "Students will be asked to return home."

Police are on the scene and said officers are "working to ensure the safety of students and staff."

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they come.