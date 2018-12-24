

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Rashad Ottley couldn’t help tearing up when, instead of being met with a spill to clean up at a school gymnasium, the caretaker was met with a room full of screaming children rushing up to him for a hug.

The students at Church Street Public School held a surprise appreciation assembly for Ottley, an employee they say treats them like family.

Ottley said he was called to the gymnasium to clean up a spill. When he arrived, mop in hand, he was met with kids holding signs and clapping.

“It was just awesome,” Ottley said. “I was trying to hold back the tears but it was just hitting me so much.”

Ottley started working as a caretaker 15 years ago after an unsuccessful job search for an accounting position. But he says he doesn’t regret not pursuing his first dream.

“This is where I am supposed to be,” he said. “This is my role in life, anything I can do to help people, to help children, to help people in general, its bigger than a pay cheque.”

Ottley credits his love of children, and his smile, to his mother, who passed away when he was 17 years old.

“She inspired us all to move out of there and we got a little place and she just kept giving herself to the community.”

Ottley has made a strong impression on the children at the school, as well as the parents, for always treating the kids with kindness and respect.

“He treats Church Street like his family and he treats it like his home and he always has a smile on his face,” one student said.

“He is very kind and he keeps our school very clean and he is very nice to the people,” said student Leela Navartnam.

“I'm so glad he's here,” said Erin Filby, a mother of a child at Church Street Public School. “I'm glad this is the path that he took. I'm glad that he's not an accountant, that he's here. I'm going to cry again. I know his mom would be proud of him, I’m proud of him.”

The assembly was part of a school initiative to teach the students empathy.

As Navartnam puts it, Rashad “is basically the definition of that.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Austin Delaney