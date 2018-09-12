School bus involved in crash in Innisfil
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:44AM EDT
INNISFIL, Ont. - Officials say a school bus was involved in a crash in Innisfil, Ont., this morning.
A spokesman for the Barrie Fire Service says emergency services were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m.
He says two vehicles were involved in the collision, and there are patients on scene.
He says there's no confirmation as to how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries