

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Striking school bus drivers in Durham Region and several other communities have ratified a new collective agreement, officially ending a strike that started earlier this week.

About 120 drivers for First Student Bowmanville walked off the job on Wednesday after talks between the employer and union broke off over wages and unpaid hours.

The walkout affected dozens of routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge and Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic district school boards.

In a news release on Sunday, Unifor said the drivers voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a new three-year agreement.

“These were difficult negotiations but the drivers stood firm in the demand for compensation that matches their responsibilities,” Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery said in the release. “This contract achieved a major pay raise, with more than a 15 per cent increase in year one, as well as a significant reduction in unpaid work.”

Unifor also said that about 450 school bus drivers with Parkview Transit in the Brampton area voted in favour of a new three-year agreement that includes an average wage hike of 17 per cent in the first year.

The union says full service will resume for students in the Durham and Kawartha regions on Monday.