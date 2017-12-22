

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:

Cancellations:

Toronto District School Board: All school buses cancelled. Schools remain open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school buses are cancelled. Schools remain open.

York Region District School Board: All buses cancelled but schools remain open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All buses in Zone 3 are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: Buses cancelled to schools in Zone 2 and Zone 3

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3.

Operating normally:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning and schools are open.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses running this morning

Peel District School Board: All buses are running this morning but delays possible

Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses are running normally