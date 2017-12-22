School bus cancellations: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 6:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 6:38AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017:
Cancellations:
Toronto District School Board: All school buses cancelled. Schools remain open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school buses are cancelled. Schools remain open.
York Region District School Board: All buses cancelled but schools remain open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled. Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All buses in Zone 3 are cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: Buses cancelled to schools in Zone 2 and Zone 3
Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3.
Operating normally:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning and schools are open.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses running this morning
Peel District School Board: All buses are running this morning but delays possible
Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses are running normally