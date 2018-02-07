

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:

Cancelled:

York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to inclement weather.

Halton public and Catholic school boards: All buses cancelled but schools remain open.

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. Schools remain open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon. Schools are open.

Running:

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses will continue to operate today but there may be delays on some routes due to weather.

Toronto District School Board: Buses are running but weather-related delays are possible.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses are running today and schools are open.