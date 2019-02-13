School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:55AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 6:40AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations and school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019:
Peel District School Board: All school buses cancelled in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga today. Schools remain open.
Durham Student Transportation Services: School buses have been cancelled for Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 today.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All student transportation has been cancelled today. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled due to weather. Schools are open.
Halton District School Board: All school buses cancelled but schools remain open.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: Schools, admin buildings, and school child care centres are closed this morning.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open but buses have been cancelled.
School buses running today:
Toronto District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running today.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running this morning. Delays are possible.