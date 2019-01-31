

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019:

Cancellations:

Durham Student Transportation Services: All school buses cancelled today due to cold temperatures. Schools remain open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. Benedict are cancelled today due to the weather conditions.

Simcoe County: All school buses have been cancelled to schools in Simcoe County. Schools remain open.

Operating:

Toronto District School Board: Buses are operating to TDSB schools.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running to TCDSB schools.