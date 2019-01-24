School bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:45AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019:
Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled for Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 today due to weather.
Dufferin County: All school buses in Dufferin County will not be operating today due to weather