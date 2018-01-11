School bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 6:34AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 6:35AM EST
School bus cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:
Cancelled:
Dufferin County: School buses cancelled at all public, Catholic and French public schools. Schools are open with the exception of East Garafraxa Public School, Laurelwoods Elementary School, and Primrose Public School