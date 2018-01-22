

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018:

Cancelled:

Peel District School Board: Buses in Caledon have been cancelled today but schools remain open. All other routes are running.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All school buses in Dufferin County and Caledon are cancelled due to road conditions.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses to schools in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 have been cancelled.

Durham District School Board: Buses to schools in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 have been cancelled.

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium: All school buses in Simcoe County have been cancelled due to visibility concerns and road conditions.

Halton Student Transportation Services: All Halton Public and Catholic District School Board transportation services in Zone 3 are cancelled today.