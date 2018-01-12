School bus cancellations for Friday, January 12
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 6:18AM EST
School bus cancellations for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018:
York Region: All school bus, minivan and taxi service for the York Region and York Catholic District school boards has been cancelled. Schools remain open.
Durham Region: All buses canceled for the Durham Catholic District School Board and the Durham District School Board. Schools remain open.
Simcoe County: All school buses are cancelled. Schools remain open.