

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





School buses in a number of areas in the GTA have been cancelled this morning due to strong winds and blowing snow. Here’s a list:

York Region District School Board and York Region District School Board – school bus and taxi services cancelled today. Schools remain open.

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board – Zone 1 transportation cancelled. Schools remain open.

Simcoe County - all school buses and vans cancelled. School remain open

Peel District School Board – All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open.

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board– All buses cancelled. Schools remain open.

Halton District School Board – Transportation cancelled in all zones.

Halton Catholic District School Board – Student transportation cancelled in all zones. Schools remain open.