School bus cancellations around the GTA for Feb. 25
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:00AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 6:15AM EST
School buses in a number of areas in the GTA have been cancelled this morning due to strong winds and blowing snow. Here’s a list:
York Region District School Board and York Region District School Board – school bus and taxi services cancelled today. Schools remain open.
Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board – Zone 1 transportation cancelled. Schools remain open.
Simcoe County - all school buses and vans cancelled. School remain open
Peel District School Board – All school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open.
Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board– All buses cancelled. Schools remain open.
Halton District School Board – Transportation cancelled in all zones.
Halton Catholic District School Board – Student transportation cancelled in all zones. Schools remain open.