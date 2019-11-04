

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A letter has been sent home to the parents of the children at a Toronto school after police say a man tried to abduct an eight-year-old girl on Friday.

Toronto police say the girl was walking outside Blaydon Public School, located near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. when she was approached by a “strange man.”

According to investigators, the man allegedly grabbed the girl, covered her mouth with his hand and dragged her about 60 metres towards an SUV. He then allegedly tried to force her into the vehicle.

Police said the girl was able to break free and run to safety.

On Monday, the Toronto District School Board sent a letter home with students who attend Blaydon Public School, informing them of the incident.

“We know that this incident is of great concern to you as parents and our entire school community,” the school’s principal, Gayle Pinless-Hall, said in the letter.

“At Blayton PS we have increased our vigilance during school hours and staff will be reviewing with students the kinds of precautions they can take to safeguard themselves.”

Parents are now being asked to review and discuss common safety measurements with their children.

“Social work support will be made available to all our students who are understandably upset and wish to talk about the incident,” the letter said.

The suspect has been described by investigators as being a white male standing at about five-foot-eight, with a skinny build and short grey hair. He is believed to be about 40 or 50 years old.

He was last seen wearing a blue and pink t-shirt, grey sweat pants and black dress shoes.

Investigators say the suspect was seen driving what is believed to be a red Mazda CX-5 with tinted windows. They have released a photograph of the vehicle, which was captured on security camera video.

Investigators do not believe there was anyone else in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police said on Sunday that the fact that the attempted abduction occurred in broad daylight in front of a school is concerning, but hope that people will come forward with information.

“I believe there were other people around or nearby,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

“I believe the attack happened very quickly. The information is this assailant covered this girl’s mouth with his hand so she wasn’t able to make any noise, so unless somebody saw something, they wouldn’t know what was going on. We are hoping someone saw something strange, maybe him driving in the area, maybe him driving away.”

“We are hoping for the public’s help to try and identify the car and potentially find who was driving it.”

The TDSB is asking parents to remind their children to:

Always walk with a buddy to and from school

Always tell your parents where you are and ensure you have permission to be out for lunch

If you see suspicious activity or strangers, trust your instincts and go to a safe place

When help is needed, go to the nearest store or school, the home of a friend or run

If someone grabs you, scream and run

Never approach or enter a stranger’s car

If a car is following you or a stranger, change directions and run

Say ‘No’ if an adults wants you to do something you know is wrong

Know your name, address and phone number

Know that police officers are friends and can help you

Tell you parents or teachers whenever someone treats you in a way that makes you feel unconformable or unsafe

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.