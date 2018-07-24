

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The memory of an 18-year-old woman killed in the Greektown shooting attack will live on through a scholarship set up in honour of her academic dreams.

Reese Fallon was celebrating a friend’s birthday on Danforth Avenue when a gunman stormed the bustling east-end neighbourhood and began firing at people and into restaurants.

Fallon and a 10-year-old girl were killed and a total of 13 others were wounded.

Students and staff of Malvern Collegiate, where Fallon graduated from just last month, have laid flowers and notes of condolence below the school’s flag, which has been lowered to half-mast.

Fallon was due to start at McMaster University’s nursing program in the fall.

Her teacher, Anthony Parisi, said his former student was “so excited” when she was accepted into the program.

“Her plan was to become a mental health nurse. This loss is even more profound because, knowing what I know of Reese, she would’ve been an exceptional nurse because she was a natural caregiver,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Her future patients that would’ve been touched by her kindness and generosity are also at a loss.”

Despite the summer break, Malvern Collegiate opened its doors Tuesday to offer students a place to grieve together.

“She was such a friendly, magnanimous student, benevolent, kind, very witty, extremely smart. I would say definitely a leader amongst her peers and that’s what I will remember about her most,” Parisi said.

“It’s affected me and other staff members and students profoundly.”

Julie Steel, a family friend, said it was Fallon’s dream of becoming a nurse that inspired her to create a scholarship in her name.

The fund, dubbed the Reese Fallon Legacy Scholarship, is intended to be distributed annually to a Malvern Collegiate graduate who has been accepted into a nursing program.

“Reese is like our family,” Steel said. “This is a huge loss for us, for her family, for our community.”

Steel’s husband Mark was Fallon’s Grade 12 chemistry teacher. Fallon’s mother has also been a caregiver to the couple’s children for several years.

“She was a fantastic kid. Very bright, very smart, just a wonderful human being,” Mark Steel said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $17,000.

The family says they’re “blown away” by the support the fundraiser has received.

“We wanted Reese’s name to sort of carry on a legacy,” Steel said. “Hopefully (the scholarship) go to some worthy students in the future.”

In the hours following the tragedy, residents of the tight-knit Beaches neighbourhood gathered outside the home belonging to Fallon’s family trying to come to terms with her loss.

Fallon had a keen interest in politics, friends say, and was an active member of the Young Liberals of Beaches-East York.

MP Nathaniel Erskin-Smith visited with the young woman’s parents on Monday, telling CTV News Toronto that the family is “devastated.”

“At some point they’re going to be ready to talk more publicly, but right now they’re still processing this,” he said. “They’re devastated, as any parent would be.”

Tributes for the 18-year-old were later etched on a wooden board on Danforth Avenue and posted online.

A woman identifying herself as Fallon’s cousin described her shock on Twitter.

“My beautiful cousin. My heart hurts seeing this everywhere. Seeing my friends mark themselves as safe on Facebook. But Reese can’t mark herself safe,” she wrote.

“I’m so devastated for her and her family. I’m in [expletive] shock.”

Fallon’s death is now part of an exhaustive two-part investigation involving Toronto police and the province’s Special Investigations Unit.

The suspected shooter, identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was found dead shortly after gunfire erupted on that warm summer evening.

Police have not said whether Hussain’s death was self-inflicted or due to injuries sustained during an exchange of gunfire with responding officers.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Hussain’s family later released a statement describing Hussain’s struggle with “severe mental health challenges”