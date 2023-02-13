Scarborough stabbing sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough Monday morning.

According to The Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident happened just after 6 a.m. at Bellamy Rd. and Amberjack Blvd, a residential area.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition, they said. At this time, no suspect description has been provided.

Police are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come…