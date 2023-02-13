Scarborough stabbing sends man to hospital in life-threatening condition

U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border

U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP)

OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians

The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.

Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'

5 things to know for Monday, February 13, 2023

A flying object is shot down by the U.S. over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, employers are facing resistance as they seek to increase office days, and the Kansas City Chiefs come back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

