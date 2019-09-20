

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Friends and family have identified the man shot and killed in Scarborough Thursday night as 25 year-old Charankan Chandrakanthan.

Police were called just before 10:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Charankan Chandrakanthan, 25,was located with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.



Charankan Chandrakanthan is seen here in this photo. (Supplied)

The incident happened in an industrial plaza where 10 to 20 people attended a party.

At that time, two individuals became involved in a dispute and one person pulled out a firearm and shot the other individual, police said.

Police are investigating and collecting evidence from various scenes.

The shooter remains at large.



