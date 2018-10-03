

CTV News Toronto





A male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Scarborough.

It happened near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, in the area's Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.

Toronto police say two high schools in the area have been placed under lock down order as a precaution.

At this point, police tell CP24 they’re searching for a black male with “puffy hair.”

A portion of Birchmount Road has been closed while police investigate.

More to come...