

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Durnford Road at around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.