

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police said a victim was located suffering from an upper body injury.

The male victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.