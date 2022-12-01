Scarborough schools in lockdown following reports of person with a gun

Two Scarborough schools have been placed in lockdown following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun inside David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Toronto police were called to the east-end high school, which is north of Lawrence Avenue East and east of Midland Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have deployed members of the emergency task force to the scene.

As a precautionary measure, neighbouring Donwood Junior Public School has also been placed lockdown.