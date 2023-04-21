Scarborough schools briefly placed under lockdowns after pellet gun incident

Three Scarborough schools were placed under lockdown orders on Thursday afternoon after a person with a pellet gun was spotted outside one of the buildings.

Police say that the individual was reportedly seen outside Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute over the noon hour.

Two people were later placed into custody and a pellet gun was recovered. It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Lockdown orders were in place at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute and nearby Francis Libermann Catholic High School and Royal Crown Academic School as a result of the police investigation but were all lifted before 1 p.m.

Francis Libermann remains under a hold-and-secure order.